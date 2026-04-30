Mapped In Material

A solo exhibition by Vishakha Apte, titled 'Mapped by Tide and Time', will open in the capital at Gallery Ragini on April 25 and run until May 30. Curated by Ina Puri, the show brings together works spanning over three decades of the artist’s evolving practice.

The exhibition features a range of mediums, including painting, printmaking, paper constructions, and ceramics, giving a comprehensive look at Apte’s engagement with material and form. Her work is rooted in a process-driven approach, where ideas experimented often. Over time, her practice has become more tactile, and about layered surfaces and sculptural forms.

A distinctive element of Apte’s work is her use of recycled paper, often drawn from fragments of everyday printed material. This introduces an ecological dimension as well. Her ceramic works extend this exploration, focusing on weight, structure, and the way forms occupy space.

Instead of depicting complete human figures, Apte often works with fragments such as feet and limbs. These suggest presence and movement, while objects from daily life appear almost animate, blurring the boundary between the human body and its surroundings.

Born in Nashik in 1966, Apte studied at Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, and has exhibited widely in India and abroad. Her works are part of major public and private collections, including the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.