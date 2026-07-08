The Scents of Delhi

The competition for a perfect fragrance has grown fierce over time. Another shop near Filmistan cinema, Chachaji Attar Wale, established in 1928, is run by Akram. They have been running the business “for 250 years” with roots in Kannauj. He said that while the older generations opt for sandalwood, saffron and rose fragrances, the GenZs want replication of Gucci and Armani scents.

With monsoon at the door, Gill or mitti ka attar sells the most. At the same time, premium oud oils and artisanal blends have opened up a more aspirational segment, especially among younger consumers who see fragrance as a form of identity and self-styling.

An act of love

Paricher Tavaria, a fashion communication teacher who recently moved to Mumbai, says that her golden oud attar reminds her of her mother. “One of my young writers from my Delhi team actually gifted it to me. Every time I use it, I remember how my mother would open her cupboard and dab a bit on her wrist and then mine. This is an emotion, a memory, and part of my lifestyle now,” she says.

Talking about the renewed interest in oud and attar as a fashion choice, Tavaria says that “people have a greater desire to interact with goods/products that have meaning or significance, rather than just meaningless consumption today. When I rub a drop of attar on my wrist, I like to think of it as infusing myself with history and memory. Certain scents are windows through time. So attars for me have an inherited authenticity, as opposed to a constructed one.”

Growing up as a Parsi child between Dubai, Manchester, and India, attar has always been a part of her family across generations, and she takes it forward in tiny vials.

Products crafted with time, skill and tradition sit at the heart of the slow luxury movement. And right now, attars are a perfect expression of luxury, history and culture. Diya, a 23-year-old PR professional, says that the switch to attars was due to her love for history.

From the lanes of Jama Masjid’s Matia Mahal to finding a woody scent in Kashmir, she is turned into a connoisseur. “Unlike alcohol-based perfumes that disperse quickly into a room, attar is long-lasting and stays close to the body,” she says.

For some, attar is a lifestyle choice, while some wear it as a memory—as a lover’s first gift, a childhood nostalgia, a feeling they want to hold tighter. And perhaps that is why Delhi’s attar markets still matter. The fragrance reminds us of things that are more than just a trend—it is touch, conversation and inheritance.