AAP slams Delhi police after Sonam Wangchuk forcibly hospitalised on day 21 of hunger strike

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Delhi Police for forcibly relocating activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to a hospital on Saturday. Alleging that Police used brute force against peaceful demonstrators, and urged the students to rally behind the ongoing agitation against alleged NEET examination irregularities.

​Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the government's approach, pointing out that Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast for 21 days without a single representative from the Centre reaching out to address his demands.

Singh stated that instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, authorities resorted to a forced medical evacuation ahead of the protest's scheduled march to Parliament on July 20.