AAP slams Delhi police after Sonam Wangchuk forcibly hospitalised on day 21 of hunger strike

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Delhi Police for forcibly relocating activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to a hospital on Saturday. Alleging that Police used brute force against peaceful demonstrators, and urged the students to rally behind the ongoing agitation against alleged NEET examination irregularities.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized the government's approach, pointing out that Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast for 21 days without a single representative from the Centre reaching out to address his demands.
Singh stated that instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, authorities resorted to a forced medical evacuation ahead of the protest's scheduled march to Parliament on July 20.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel in civil clothes entered the protest site and carried white bedsheets to block camera views during the operation, claiming that this was done to prevent any alleged manhandling of Wangchuk and other protesters from being captured on video.
AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, in a post on X, alleged that governments with authoritarian tendencies fear mass movements and said attempts to suppress public protests ultimately prove counterproductive.
He said such movements cannot be brought to an end through force or intimidation.
According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital after expert medical advice due to his deteriorating health condition and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.
"As per high court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.
While complying with the high court orders, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued.
However, police kept maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the police said in a statement.
Wangchuk and three activists from All India Students' Association (AISA) have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Their health had shown a steady decline over the last three weeks.
The Delhi High Court, which has been monitoring the developments, directed that Wangchuk's health be regularly assessed and that appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.
On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.
5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike.
Wangchuk, however, had said that he was determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition.
On Saturday, Delhi Police said they shifted Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated, citing medical advice and the high court's directions.
AISA members Neha, Aameen and Manish, however, continued their hunger strike at the protest site on day 21.
According to AISA, protesters formed a human chain around them and stopped the police from forcefully removing them.
(With inputs from PTI)