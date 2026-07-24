The Print Resistance

At a time when the present, captured in images, can be erased with a swipe and can vanish within seconds, ‘Paper and Play’ at Delhi’s Gallery XXL brings back the slower, tactile experience of viewing art on paper. Featuring prints, zines, paper weavings, digital works and experimental practices, the exhibition explores how a simple sheet of paper can become a space for conversations about identity, politics, memory and everyday life.

Co-curated by Priyanshi S, Giulia Ambrogi and Sarah Malik, the exhibition is on view till August 22.

According to Malik, the exhibition began with the idea of showing works inspired by urban contemporary and street art practices using paper — a material that is affordable and familiar.

"Paper is an accessible material both for artists and younger collectors," she says, adding that the paper has also historically been important for street art and public discourse, whether through posters, political campaigns or independent publishing.

The exhibition extends beyond artworks to include books, zines, games, and toys, creating what Malik describes as "an entry point" for audiences who may be unfamiliar with how art can be “contemporary” and speak to today’s times. The gallery has also introduced weekly drops of new prints, books, zines and objects, ensuring that the three-month exhibition continues to evolve.