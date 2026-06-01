Everyday India’s Jungle Book

As animation in India remains largely influenced by international storylines and characters, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh is introducing a homegrown story, grounded in folk traditions and modern life, with Return of the Jungle having released on May 29.

The animated feature, which has been in production for nearly 15 years, follows a group of junior school friends experiencing everyday school and life challenges. Their problems may appear small to adults, but to them, they feel enormous. Through inspiring stories of the jungle, told to them by an old man, the children learn lessons that help them deal with their struggles.

Kumaresh says the inspiration for the film came from the stories he grew up with — the Panchatantra, Jataka Tales, and Hitopadesha. “These stories made a very deep mark on me because they were never merely entertainment,” Kumaresh says, adding, “They always had valuable life lessons.”

According to him, those values are relevant even today. “In fact, we probably need these stories even more now,” he adds. The filmmaker felt there was a growing disconnect between younger generations and Indian folk storytelling traditions, which pushed him to bring them to life through animation.

Kumaresh believes Return of the Jungle offers audiences something rarely seen in Indian animation — it presents a portrayal of “everyday India” in all its familiarity and richness. The film features diverse musical influences, including bhajans, qawwalis, classical music, and folk-inspired sounds.