On Freedom Road

Director Kartik Chaudhry’s upcoming film Heer Sara stars Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo as two very different women who unexpectedly end up riding a motorcycle together to Pondicherry. One of them is looking for her lost mother; the other, needs answers about a wedding. Their chaotic, laughter-filled ride turns into a journey of freedom, sisterhood, and a stepping out of their comfort zones, slowly leading them to self-worth and healing. The film, set to release on June 12, blends humour, emotion, and self-discovery in a fresh take on the road-trip film.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, Chaudhry who is from Gurugram, said his own experiences with travelling and biking played a major role in the making of the story. “I myself used to be a rider,” he told TMS, recalling his college days in Delhi when he would often go on long bike rides. A solo trip he took to Pondicherry in 2010 left a lasting impression on him.
“I found the place very interesting and aesthetically pleasing. Pondicherry is not like Goa; it’s not a party town as such,” he said, adding that he always felt Pondicherry had a world worth exploring on screen.
Inspired by women riders
The filmmaker shared how his experience directing a biking show Chase The Monsoon (2013), for MTV introduced him to several women riders and biking communities across India. Meeting the women turned out to be an inspiration for Chaudhry as he developed the film.
“What I realised after meeting them was that they had accomplished so many big things in life,” he said. “They had ridden across the country and travelled through the Himalayas, yet they were so nonchalant about it. They weren’t trying to show off. I found that really cool.”
That humbleness and nonchalance can also be seen in Sara (portrayed by Patralekhaa). Chaudhry described her as someone who quietly does extraordinary things without seeking attention.
A meeting of opposites
The filmmaker said Heer Sara contains many funny moments, but that comedy wasn’t deliberately written in. Calling the film warm and emotional, he added that he hopes “by the end of the film, the viewers have a tear or two in their eyes”.
The humour, he explained, originates mostly from the contrast between the two protagonists — the quiet, reserved Sara and the outspoken Heer. Their clashing personalities create situations that are naturally amusing, making the comedy feel organic.
The road-trip format also brought several production challenges. According to Chaudhry, filming the bike sequences was one of the toughest parts of the shoot, especially because many scenes were filmed at night in remote locations around Indore and Pondicherry.
He said they had to ensure the actors' safety, manage traffic on the roads, and make sure the actors perform properly in those situations.
Chaudhry also pointed out that Patralekhaa learned how to ride a motorcycle specifically for the film.
More than journey
Chaudhry also recalled working on a 2021 film, Shaadisthan, which revolves around a family’s road trip from Ajmer to Mumbai. These various projects hence prove the filmmaker’s fascination with travel as it introduces him “to new perspectives and different ways of living”. “Even if my future films are not road-trip films, travel will always be an important part of the stories I tell,” he points out.
Heer Sara also touches upon the idea of “escape” — not only literally leaving a place, but emotionally stepping away from comfort zones and unresolved problems.
“In our society, we brush a lot of things under the carpet,” Chaudhry pointed out. “Both Heer and Sara have difficult unanswered questions in their lives, and that’s why they leave to find answers.”
The filmmaker feels younger viewers will relate to the idea of stepping out and meeting life head-on. “It’s not just about traveling or moving away from the city. It’s about pushing past your comfort zone. Once you do that, that’s where happiness or success is.”