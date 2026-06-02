On Freedom Road

Inspired by women riders

The filmmaker shared how his experience directing a biking show Chase The Monsoon (2013), for MTV introduced him to several women riders and biking communities across India. Meeting the women turned out to be an inspiration for Chaudhry as he developed the film.

“What I realised after meeting them was that they had accomplished so many big things in life,” he said. “They had ridden across the country and travelled through the Himalayas, yet they were so nonchalant about it. They weren’t trying to show off. I found that really cool.”

That humbleness and nonchalance can also be seen in Sara (portrayed by Patralekhaa). Chaudhry described her as someone who quietly does extraordinary things without seeking attention.

A meeting of opposites

The filmmaker said Heer Sara contains many funny moments, but that comedy wasn’t deliberately written in. Calling the film warm and emotional, he added that he hopes “by the end of the film, the viewers have a tear or two in their eyes”.

The humour, he explained, originates mostly from the contrast between the two protagonists — the quiet, reserved Sara and the outspoken Heer. Their clashing personalities create situations that are naturally amusing, making the comedy feel organic.

The road-trip format also brought several production challenges. According to Chaudhry, filming the bike sequences was one of the toughest parts of the shoot, especially because many scenes were filmed at night in remote locations around Indore and Pondicherry.

He said they had to ensure the actors' safety, manage traffic on the roads, and make sure the actors perform properly in those situations.

Chaudhry also pointed out that Patralekhaa learned how to ride a motorcycle specifically for the film.