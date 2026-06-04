Alliance Française de Delhi begins 70th anniversary do with a Grand Ball

Alliance Française de Delhi marked the start of its 70th anniversary celebrations with the revival of its historic Grand Ball on May 30 at The Imperial, New Delhi — the same venue that hosted the Grand Ball in 1956.

The evening brought together diplomats, cultural leaders, alumni, partners, and members of the Indo-French community to celebrate seven decades of cultural exchange, language learning and artistic dialogue between India and France.

Distinguished guests included Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India; Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India; and Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India.

The event was both a tribute to history and a celebration of the enduring cultural relationship between India and France. The Grand Ball, now the flagship annual gala of Alliance Française de Delhi, offered guests an evening of ballroom dancing, music, fine dining, and cultural exchange inspired by French elegance and tradition.

Contributing to a cause

Beyond the celebrations, the evening highlighted a strong social commitment. Proceeds from the Grand Ball directly support French-language education for underprivileged children from partner NGOs through the initiative “French as a Life Changer.”

Created to provide one-year French-language scholarships to young students from partner NGOs, the initiative uses culture and community engagement to create meaningful educational opportunities. In 2025, six students from Main Tendue — an umbrella organisation representing six NGOs — were awarded scholarships for free French-language education.

The initiative has also received recognition, winning the Jury Special Award at the IFCCI CSR Conclave & Awards 2025, reflecting the impact made possible through the support of sponsors, partners, and contributors.

“The challenging beginnings of my journey and the extraordinary opportunity to build a career on French public television showed me how language can transform lives. Through this initiative, we want to create similar opportunities for young learners and demonstrate that French truly can be a life changer,” said Patricia Loison, Director, Alliance Française de Delhi.