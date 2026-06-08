Marjane Satrapi's Weight of Sadness

Marjane Satrapi spent her life in movement, from Tehran to Vienna, Strasbourg to Paris. Towards the end of Persepolis, her comic book published in early 2000, the Iranian-French artist wrote that “every goodbye feels a little like dying”, and on June 4, when her family announced her death at 56, those words acquired an unexpected finality.
Her loved ones reached for an honest word to describe the reason of her death: "sadness", as the news came a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the great love of her life. The artist who had outlasted a revolution, a war and an exile was overtaken by the one grief she could neither draw nor laugh her way out of, the ending is at once unbearable and exactly hers.
To read her was to know her
I came to Satrapi late, in 2017, and still remember finishing Persepolis, unable to stop turning over the craft with which she had made a work that crossed borders and generations. Many of my generation, in the metros and the small towns alike, met her through a Delhi University literature syllabus or a friend's recommendation in a college corridor. In a medium long ruled by the industrial mythologies of Marvel and DC, she made the self a vessel for narrative, asking readers to trust the ordinary detail of one life as a route towards larger histories.
She once said she would never have achieved anything had she not been her mother's daughter, a woman endowed with immense potential, whose countless dreams were constrained by the society around her. That is my mother too, and the mother of half the women I know. The questions Satrapi wrestled with continue to shape daily life across the subcontinent, state violence, religious nationalism, the policing of women's bodies, or the pressure to perform a sanctioned identity.
This was among Satrapi's earliest acts of translation, the carrying of ordinary lives and thwarted ambitions across the supposed distance between nations and households. Her pages brim with such moments, the grandmother who tucked jasmine flowers into her brassiere each morning, the women who gathered over tea to talk of men and marriage, whose conversation was as much resistance as any march.
Her practice moved naturally across media and disciplines. Although Persepolis brought her international recognition in the early 2000s, she wasn’t someone who read comics as a child and came to the form almost by accident, after moving to Paris and sharing a studio with cartoonists. Initially wary of the painstaking labour the medium demanded, she soon found in it the union of her two deepest instincts, writing and drawing. Her creative life exceeded any single form as she went on to direct acclaimed films, including the Cannes Jury Prize-winning adaptation of Persepolis, and pursued painting alongside filmmaking and writing.
Not so black and white
Her most famous work was written in French, translated into English with her husband's help, and has since travelled into nearly 20 languages. Yet her greatest act of translation was between worlds. For decades Iran had existed in the Western imagination as a geopolitical abstraction, a shorthand for religious conservatism. Satrapi changed the way Iran was seen through sharing narratives from her lived reality. There was, as she put it, something deeply pedagogical in the work: "There were so many misunderstandings and so many mistakes concerning my country that I wanted to tell the story in a way that people would understand it better."
The achievement lies in how it renders the personal political without surrendering complexity. She returned the West's assumptions to their source and asked readers to stop mistaking a regime for a people. She was rarely photographed without a cigarette, a ribbon of smoke rising through the black and white like the one grey thing she allowed herself.
Freedom was the thread that ran through the disparate parts of her life, be it her support for the Woman, Life, Freedom movement after the death of Mahsa Amini, or her refusal to become a convenient symbol of either Iran or the West.
It would betray her own intelligence to canonise her without the arguments about her western liberal positionality. Her books tell one family's story, upper-middle-class, cosmopolitan, leftist, and critics have long noted how readily that vantage becomes the only story the West hears about Iran, flattening a complex society into a single silhouette. For Iranians who never had a French school or a father with a Cadillac, her story is simply not theirs. What the charge forgets is that the book levels the same accusation at itself. This is the Persepolis in which Marji (young Marjane) is ashamed to be seen in her father's Cadillac, and understands that the source of her private shame and the source of the revolution are one and the same, the distance between social classes. Satrapi knew exactly whose story she was telling.
It goes to show she was more perceptive about her position than her critics, as her many interviews make explicit. She refused the easy roles written for her, whether the token Iranian victim on French television or the secular feminist expected to dutifully denounce the veil.
"For me, prohibiting the veil and forcing it are the same. You cannot just go and tell people what they should and should not do."
In 2025 she turned down the Légion d'Honneur rather than serve as a decorative dissident, citing France's hypocritical posture towards Iran. On Palestine, though, some readers found her conspicuously quiet, and the complaint has teeth, given her lifelong opposition to authoritarianism and her defence of human dignity. The criticism deserves consideration. It does not cancel her body of work. Her artistic and political practice is large enough to hold admiration and argument alike, for it is precisely the kind of complication she spent her life defending.
Humour against despair
Satrapi’s belief in humour was the way other people believe in God. "Humour is the height of understanding of the other one," she said. "We cry all for the same reasons, but we don't laugh for the same reasons." To understand another's laughter is to understand something of their world. She began Persepolis only at twenty-nine, having waited out her rage, humour became one of her sharpest tools.
The death of her husband, though, belonged to another order of grief. After he died, she posted a sequence of single-word images to Instagram that, like a monument, formed a plain sentence: "For I lost the love of my life." In his memory, she founded the Mattias and Marjane Ripa-Satrapi Cinema Foundation to support foreign students who want to study filmmaking in Paris.
She had often spoken of wanting to go home. Exile, she once observed, returns endlessly to the past, because a future cannot be imagined without one. For her, drawing became a form of return. In Tehran the mountains had stood over the city like guardians, in Paris there was only the Eiffel Tower, she did not get to die beneath those mountains.
Against all her own cynicism Satrapi believed that cruelty was just loud, that decency was more common than we imagine, and that solidarity remained possible despite everything. She drew her past so that others might find their way through the present. In the gutter between two panels, she left us a set of keys to rooms of humour, grief, resistance and love.