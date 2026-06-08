Marjane Satrapi's Weight of Sadness

Not so black and white

Her most famous work was written in French, translated into English with her husband's help, and has since travelled into nearly 20 languages. Yet her greatest act of translation was between worlds. For decades Iran had existed in the Western imagination as a geopolitical abstraction, a shorthand for religious conservatism. Satrapi changed the way Iran was seen through sharing narratives from her lived reality. There was, as she put it, something deeply pedagogical in the work: "There were so many misunderstandings and so many mistakes concerning my country that I wanted to tell the story in a way that people would understand it better."

The achievement lies in how it renders the personal political without surrendering complexity. She returned the West's assumptions to their source and asked readers to stop mistaking a regime for a people. She was rarely photographed without a cigarette, a ribbon of smoke rising through the black and white like the one grey thing she allowed herself.

Freedom was the thread that ran through the disparate parts of her life, be it her support for the Woman, Life, Freedom movement after the death of Mahsa Amini, or her refusal to become a convenient symbol of either Iran or the West.

It would betray her own intelligence to canonise her without the arguments about her western liberal positionality. Her books tell one family's story, upper-middle-class, cosmopolitan, leftist, and critics have long noted how readily that vantage becomes the only story the West hears about Iran, flattening a complex society into a single silhouette. For Iranians who never had a French school or a father with a Cadillac, her story is simply not theirs. What the charge forgets is that the book levels the same accusation at itself. This is the Persepolis in which Marji (young Marjane) is ashamed to be seen in her father's Cadillac, and understands that the source of her private shame and the source of the revolution are one and the same, the distance between social classes. Satrapi knew exactly whose story she was telling.

It goes to show she was more perceptive about her position than her critics, as her many interviews make explicit. She refused the easy roles written for her, whether the token Iranian victim on French television or the secular feminist expected to dutifully denounce the veil.

"For me, prohibiting the veil and forcing it are the same. You cannot just go and tell people what they should and should not do."

In 2025 she turned down the Légion d'Honneur rather than serve as a decorative dissident, citing France's hypocritical posture towards Iran. On Palestine, though, some readers found her conspicuously quiet, and the complaint has teeth, given her lifelong opposition to authoritarianism and her defence of human dignity. The criticism deserves consideration. It does not cancel her body of work. Her artistic and political practice is large enough to hold admiration and argument alike, for it is precisely the kind of complication she spent her life defending.