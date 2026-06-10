Eyes on you

The watchful gaze

Several paintings feature eyes peering out from different corners of the canvas. Some appear human, while others seem animal-like or belong to mysterious creatures. They give the viewer the feeling of being watched.

While a viewer’s gaze may land on the eyes almost immediately, to Majumdar they are loaded with meaning.

“Physical gestures are a key component of my paintings, both in terms of what is represented, but also the gesture embedded in the making of something,” he said. “The eyes are a way to suggest various types of tonal inflection. To me they are voices emanating from the painted spaces.”

In one of the untitled paintings, dark and ghostly heads occupy the picture plane alongside distorted facial features and animal-like forms. The composition feels crowded and theatrical, suggesting a gathering of witnesses or spectators. The figures appear to be acting out roles while simultaneously concealing their true selves.

The heads merge with surrounding swathes of colour, making their forms difficult to distinguish.

The overlapping figures create the impression that several stories are unfolding simultaneously. “Many of the paintings utilise methods of layering and removing to suggest multiple ‘voices’ speaking at once,” he said.

Another work, titled ‘Monstermahup’, combines decorative lattice-like patterns with fragmented bodies and mask-like faces. The criss-crossing marks obscures parts of the composition.

According to Majumdar, the openness of interpretation is one of the most important aspects of art. Rather than guiding viewers toward a single meaning, he hopes the works generate multiple readings.

“I don’t think it’s possible to limit viewers’ experiences,” he explained. “Interpretation or misinterpretation especially, is much more exciting because it generates open-ended questions.”