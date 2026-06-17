Objects Beyond Purpose

Art Alive Gallery is presenting 'When Objects Speak', an exhibition featuring works by artists Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod. The show opened with a preview on May 30 and will remain on view until July 3.
It explores how everyday objects can carry stories, memories, and personal histories beyond their practical use. Through distinct artistic approaches, both artists examine the relationship between people and the objects that surround them.
Hyderabad-based artist Anjaneyulu G is known for his hyper-realistic paintings of ordinary objects. In the exhibition, vessels, containers, and household items are rendered with striking precision and vivid colour. By isolating these objects from their usual settings, the artist transforms them into symbols of memory, nostalgia, and experience. His works combine realism with subtle surreal elements, encouraging viewers to look beyond the objects’ functional roles.
In contrast, Ahmedabad-based artist Vipul Rathod presents cabinet-like structures filled with miniature papier-mâché forms. Arranged within grid systems, these small-scale objects resemble carefully preserved collections. These works are a representation of the artist’s observations and responses to the world around him. Their arrangement creates a sense of order while inviting viewers to discover multiple associations and meanings.
While Anjaneyulu’s works focus on objects with emotional and personal significance, Rathod’s assemblages reimagine material culture through abstraction and symbolism.
Together, the artists ask viewers to reconsider the role of objects in daily life. The exhibition suggests that objects are not merely possessions but also witnesses to human experiences, carrying traces of aspirations, memories, migration and changing social realities.