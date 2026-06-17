Objects Beyond Purpose

Art Alive Gallery is presenting 'When Objects Speak', an exhibition featuring works by artists Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod. The show opened with a preview on May 30 and will remain on view until July 3.

It explores how everyday objects can carry stories, memories, and personal histories beyond their practical use. Through distinct artistic approaches, both artists examine the relationship between people and the objects that surround them.

Hyderabad-based artist Anjaneyulu G is known for his hyper-realistic paintings of ordinary objects. In the exhibition, vessels, containers, and household items are rendered with striking precision and vivid colour. By isolating these objects from their usual settings, the artist transforms them into symbols of memory, nostalgia, and experience. His works combine realism with subtle surreal elements, encouraging viewers to look beyond the objects’ functional roles.