Celebrating The Pitter-Patter

As Delhi awaits the arrival of the monsoon, Excurators is bringing back its immersive cultural experience, 'Baarish', with a new edition featuring celebrated music artists including folk singer Malini Awasthi, Rajasthani musician Kutle Khan, and vocalist-composer Pavithra Chari. The event, titled 'Baarish: Season 2, Chapter 1', will take place on June 21 at The Upper HSE by Tivoli in New Delhi.

With music, storytelling, fragrance, food, and conversation, 'Baarish' aims to recreate the emotion and nostalgia associated with the Indian monsoon through a multi-sensory experience.

The evening will feature performances inspired by rain, longing, memory, and celebration.

One of the key highlights of this edition is the return of electronic music pioneers Midival Punditz for a special live set. The Delhi-based duo, comprising Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj, are known for combining Indian folk and classical influences with electronic music.

The performance, titled 'The Baarish Special', will also feature Awasthi, Khan, and Chari. Together, the artists will present an electronic folk performance inspired by monsoon songs and traditions from different parts of India.

Apart from music, the event will also include 'Baarish & The Culture of India', a conversation exploring Indian textiles and cultural heritage, and 'The Smell of Rain' with OLFA, a fragrance-led sensory experience inspired by the scent of monsoon rains.

Speaking about the return of the festival, Minhal Hasan, Founder and Managing Director of Excurators, said the idea behind Baarish was to celebrate the monsoon as an emotion connected to healing, memory, and culture.

“Through music, art, food, and immersive sensory experiences, 'Baarish' will travel from Delhi to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore,” Hasan said.