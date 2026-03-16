Hospitals to boost capacity, expand specialised depts

NEW DELHI: Aiming to modernise and strengthen healthcare services in the national capital, the Delhi Government has proposed integrating some of the city’s key medical institutions — Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) — into a unified autonomous institution on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

At the same time, the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) will be developed in the future as “NIMHANS-2”, a major national centre for mental health and neurosciences, modelled on the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

A high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was recently held at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss the proposal and plans to integrate major government medical institutions to create a stronger healthcare system.

Officials said Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will strengthen services such as cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, urology, rheumatology and clinical haematology. The Delhi State Cancer Institute will function as the primary hub for cancer care, consolidating services such as radiation oncology, surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, palliative care and radio-imaging. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will continue to strengthen key departments including orthopaedics, internal medicine, ENT, general surgery, neurosurgery, endocrinology and ophthalmology.