A dialogue in colours

A solo exhibition by artist Shruti Gupta Chandra has opened at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi. Titled 'Where does the mind stop and the world begin', the show will be on view at the Sridharani Gallery until March 24.

The exhibition features abstract works that reflect the artist’s journey through emotional expression. The paintings feature luminous white backgrounds where floating dots, lines and gestural marks move freely across the canvas. Through repetition and colour, the works create a sense of rhythm and energy. Working with acrylic, oil, watercolour, pastel, collage and mixed media, Chandra experiments with the nature of each medium to build various compositions.

Chandra’s practice has also been influenced by her more than four decades of involvement with both visual art and dance. A trained Kathak dancer, her understanding of movement and rhythm often finds expression in her paintings, which sometimes evoke a sense of spinning figures or the tonal flow of musical ragas.

The exhibition also marks a turning point in the artist’s career. Earlier works included figurative drawings and realistic studies, but over the years Chandra eventually moved towards symbolic imagery and surreal architectural spaces before fully embracing abstraction in her recent practice.

The paintings create a contemplative space where viewers can contemplate on the connection between inner thoughts and the outer world.