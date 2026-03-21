The Wild Ones

On a cold January night in 2014, Shaitan Singh Bishnoi, 35, in Naneu village in Rajasthan, stepped out into the dark after hearing gunfire to protect a wild animal he feared had been targeted. He and other villagers gave chase to poachers across the fields. The confrontation ended with Singh being shot at point-blank range. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

He is one among many “Bishnoi martyrs”, author Anu Lall describes in her book, Bishnois and the Blackbuck: Can Dharma Save the Environment? (Vitasta Publishing). Here, the martyrs are ordinary people who risked, and often lost, their lives to protect animals and trees. Lall remembers her father, BR Lall, an Indian Police Service officer, telling her about Bishnois pursuing poachers and taking them to the police station, sometimes with support from entire villages.

The book explores the relationship between faith and conservation of nature in the Bishnoi community. “For a lot of us, the introduction to the Bishnoi community unfortunately happened with the Salman Khan blackbuck case,” Lall says referring to the 1998 case involving alleged hunting of two blackbuck and three chinkara. The other accused in the case — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari were later acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

However, Lall says that this is not all there is to the community’s story. She wanted to understand how and why they stand up so fiercely for animals and trees. This led her to research the issue for about two-and-a-half-years during which she studied court records to know more about the long-running legal battle around blackbuck poaching, and travelled across Rajasthan, meeting community members, conservationists, and researchers.