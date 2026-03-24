Under One Roof

Material ways of living

The exhibition also features delicate hanging curtains — chillman and parda—by Uttarakhand-based Japanese textile artist Chiaki Maki that are made using silk and natural dyes like indigo and madder.

The work takes inspiration from the presence of the curtain in Indian homes as an everyday object that has been used for centuries. While offering a sense of privacy, these curtains also filter light, allowing for a soft visibility to the outside.

In another series, ‘Do You Have An Old Saree?’, Indrajeet Khambe photographs sarees used as fences in agricultural fields. Stretched across wooden poles, the bright fabrics cut across green landscapes, showing how everyday objects can shape any space meaningfully.

Other works in the exhibition include lime-plastered chini khaanas by Araish Jaipur, sacred decorative halos known as prabhabvalis used in temples, and cotton blinds dyed with water-based colours by Maitreyi Desai. Each work offers a different way of thinking about how space is formed and experienced.

Shah says the selection was guided by how each artist engages with space in their own practice. In a fast-growing urban world, where space is often reduced to property or function, the exhibition urges viewers to slow down and reflect on their surroundings.

“Art gives us a moment to introspect,” Shah remarks. “It makes the act of occupying space more intentional.”

That idea runs through the entire show. Whether it is a saree used as a fence, a woven curtain, or a built structure, ‘Space Making: Making Space’ suggests that space is not just something we construct. It is something we share, shape, and continuously remake.