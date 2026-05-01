A Way of Seeing

Focus on the eye

A few years ago, Robertson sold two large watercolour works to a Delhi-based eye surgeon. He later chose to donate the earnings to the surgeon’s hospital, Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, as a way of giving back. The gesture eventually led to an invitation for him to spend time at the hospital as an artist in residence.

Recalling his eagerness to be part of the project, Robertson said he “just jumped at the chance,” not wanting to miss the opportunity. Robertson’s works focus on eye patients at the hospital, its staff—whom he describes as working like a family—and the lanes of Chandni Chowk where it is located.

Robertson said he tried to stay “invisible” while working, so that his subjects remained unaware they were being drawn, giving the works a candid and unguarded feel. Additionally, much of the photography was shot on an iPhone, rather than “a big camera pointing in their face”, to avoid intrusion.

The exhibits consist of hundreds of works lined up on the walls, along with sculptures made out of found objects. Pencil sketches of the patients, and the hospital has been drawn with utmost detailing. Whereas, the blue cyanotype prints, depicting images of parts of the inner eye, are particularly impressive.

On the other hand, the play of light and shadow in gelatin prints is perfectly visible — in photos of sunlight pouring in through a window in a hospital room; patients waiting in the Outpatient Department (OPD), doctors performing surgeries, and many more.

‘Hidden Circles’ is a series of 18 images that focus on different circular forms observed by the artist — an exhaust fan, an eye X-ray, pothole covers, and even a parked rickshaw, hinted at through its wheel, among others.

The hospital’s location in Daryaganj, close to the lanes of Chandni Chowk, also leaves its influence on the artist’s works. Scenes from the surrounding neighbourhood capture the bustle of Old Delhi lanes—workers inside cloth shops, snack stalls, posters pasted haphazardly on walls, and people seated outside their stores.