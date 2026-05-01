Never mind Age, Just Run

On a warm Sunday morning recently, in Dwarka, the starting line of the Khyaal Run looked less like a race and more like a quiet rebellion against age. There were no elite runners or intimidating pace groups, just over 1,200 runners, many in their 50s, 60s and 70s, stretching, chatting and tying their laces with quiet intent.

Volunteers handed out paper cups of water as families gathered along the sidelines, turning the event into something closer to a community ritual than a competitive race. Some participants were first-timers.

Others, like 74-year-old Sheel Aggarwal, had already built a second life around running. A retired corporate banker, Aggarwal finished first in the 70+ category of the 5K. But the journey behind that finish line is what stands out. “I was once told, ‘you’re a non-runner,’” he said. “That stayed with me. I wanted to prove it wrong.”

A sense of purpose

What began as a personal challenge soon turned into a disciplined pursuit. He moved from 5K and 10K runs to completing a full marathon in Mumbai in 2024, and also took part in the Abbott World Marathon Majors across six different cities around the world in 2025. The path hasn’t been easy. “Last year was very difficult. Before almost every run, I had some health issues, stomach problems, dehydration,” he said. During one race abroad in Berlin, he nearly quit midway. “But a runner told me, ‘an entire country is with you,’ and ran alongside me. That kept me going.” That sense of shared motivation ran through the Khyaal Run,he won the 5K category, finishing ahead of 14 other runners. With 3K, 5K and 10K categories, the event focused less on competition and more on participation, especially among older adults reclaiming routine and purpose.

For Smita Dikshit,53, an ayurvedic practitioner, running began from a place of confinement . “I was bedridden for almost a year in 2018. Even walking was difficult,” she said. A chance encounter with runners in a park changed that. Within six months, she was running 10 kilometres. “It became my me time’,” she said. Over time, Dikshit improved her endurance and clocked podium finishes, including a sub-hour 10K. After a delay due to the pandemic, she returned with a more balanced approach. “Running alone isn’t enough.

Walk, then jog

Strength training and yoga are equally important—for both physical and mental strength,” she said. Her routine now begins at 5 a.m. with meditation, followed by yoga and structured runs. She is currently preparing for a half marathon in Ladakh. She also emphasised the importance of fitness for women as they age. “After menopause, muscle strength and bone density decline. It’s important to stay active,” she said. Her advice is simple: “Start with walking, then jogging. Don’t compare yourself with others; run only as much as your body allows.”

Listen to the body

For 55-year-old Jaideep Kapoor, the transformation has been recent. “A year ago, I had no experience with running,” she said. “Even 5 kilometres felt like a marathon.” What began as a challenge soon became routine. Kapoor now runs four days a week, often before sunrise. Even a wrist fracture did not stop her. “I adapted, walk, run, walk, run,” she said.

She believes the biggest barrier is mental. “People think 5K is too much. It’s not,” She said, while also acknowledging practical concerns like safety and weather. “Running alone can feel difficult. It helps to have a group.” Still, the benefits outweigh the challenges. “I’ve seen a big change in myself—physically and mentally. I feel more disciplined now,” she said. Her message to other people who want to pick up running is: “It’s never too late to begin. Just listen to your body, start with walking then slowly start running.”

For Aggarwal, the motivation goes beyond medals. “You need a passion to stay active. Otherwise, it affects you; mentally and physically,” he said. Then, with quiet certainty, he added: “If someone wants to start, I’ll walk with them. And maybe, together, we’ll finish a marathon.” In many ways, the Khyaal Run is less about distance and more about direction - a steady shift towards active ageing in a country where longevity is rising, but conversations around quality of life often lag behind. Events like these don’t just build runners; they build communities, routines, and a renewed sense of possibility.