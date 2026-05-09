Delhi Thought It Knew Dosa. Benne Disagrees

The queue outside Benne - Heritage Bangalore Dosa in Greater Kailash 2 looks less like the line outside a restaurant and more like the one outside a single-screen cinema on a Friday night. Everyone is waiting for the same thing: a thick, butter-smeared dosa that, until a few months ago, had not ‘appeared’ in Delhi’s food scene, though it was present.

Social media has played a part in popularising Benne dosa which has caught the attention of a younger crowd eager to tick the dish off their lists. "This has been all over my feed for weeks - I had to just come," says Priya Mehta, 24, from Lajpat Nagar. "It tastes different to the dosa I have had here but the butter makes it better." Her friend Sanya Kapoor says. "I didn't even miss the sambar, honestly."

The rise of benne dosa has done something quietly significant: it has turned a spotlight onto Delhi's older South Indian institutions and forced them to look at themselves.

Origin story

Benne dosa - benne meaning butter in Kannada — is not new. It traces its origins to Davangere, a city in central Karnataka, where benne dosa has been a main item for decades. What is new is its arrival in Delhi – it opened this January this year, a city that has long eaten its Dosa in the Tamil Nadu-style: thin, crisp, and accompanied by sambar. Benne dosa is about an idea. It is an introduction of Karnataka's dosa tradition to a city that believed it already knew what a dosa was.

"People here kept asking me - why is it thick, why no sambar," says Ashish Vaidya, who heads daily operations at Benne. "I tell them, this is how it has always been in Karnataka and in Bengaluru. You go there at six in the morning, there's a guy making dosa on a massive tawa, white butter on top and with masala." Benne offers that experience of thick, spongy, golden-brown dosa at ₹200, served with coconut chutney and red chutney, and a dollop of white butter on top. " We wanted Delhi to taste Bangalore," Vaidya says.

Single-item focus

Benne is, however, not the first Karnataka-styled cafe to open in Delhi. Carnatic Cafe, and Cafe Amudham have been in the city over the past couple of years, offering authentic Karnataka food. “What makes Benne stand out from its counterparts is the exclusive marketing of one item, ‘Benne Dosa’ and keeping the remainder of the menu based around it. This was the novelty factor we wanted to bring in,” says Vaidya.

Unlike Carnatic afe and other sit-down restaurants where food is served to you, Benne’s model is built on Karnataka’s ‘darshini’ culture where you grab your food, stand, eat and go. “On an average we get over 800 orders everyday. Ever since its opening, the restaurant has seen very good reception and people queue up to have the dosa," Vaidya says. "We thought Delhi would take time to get it. It didn't."

Loyalty points

The iconic Sarvana bhavan continues to serve its Dosa, Tamil nadu style - crispy, lacquered and with sambar which has been their trademark. “We have our loyal customer base - broad and family-oriented. Benne dosa is a trend, and trends come and go. We have been here for over 25 years," says Venkatesan Arumugam, manager at the Janpath Branch.

One of them, Shubhash Jha, a retired professor, a regular for 15 years, laughs at the Benne dosa trend. "I don't need butter on my dosa. I need my dosa the way I know it and no social media trends can convince until I go and have it,” he says.

Sagar Ratna, however, is reading the moment differently. The Defence Colony branch - the chain's original location, operating since 2004 - has added Benne Dosa to its menu this year.

Taking notice

"We noticed the trend and felt it was the right time," says branch manager Ramesh Nair. "We've added it with coconut chutney and we serve it with sambar. The response has been good." The Benne Dosa is priced ₹ 200 under its #SouthKeSuperstar menu. You have got to adapt with changing times, without losing your originality."

Not all young adults are caught up in the hype. Tanya Chanchlani, a professional in her early 30s has been frequenting the establishment since her teens, with idli and filter being her go-to meal. “I've seen Benne Dosa videos on Instagram, yes,” she says, sipping her filter coffee. "But honestly? When I come here, I want what I always have. Delhi has always loved its dosa and sambar has been a mainstay for us - that's just how we eat it. Let's see how the dosa trend changes ahead.”

The rise of Benne’s popularity in Delhi points to a larger consumer trend. Establishments that specialise in a single, region-specific offering - priced reasonably - draw strong crowds. From Hyderabad's Irani to Kolkata Kathi rolls to and now Karnataka’s Benne Dosa, the appeal lies in focus and quality.That growing popularity of Karnataka's benne dosa and the older crowd staying loyal to the Tamil Nadu variant, adds a new dimension to Delhi's evolving relationship with the dish.

Delhi has always liked its dosa thin,crispy and with sambar. It is learning, one butter-soaked bite at a time, that there’s another version worth embracing.