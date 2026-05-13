Nukkad Naatak's road to Netflix

Far from easy



Shekhar said that he got the idea of the film when visiting a slum in Dhanbad in 2022, with his mother, who had begun teaching kids there. At the time, his father was serving as the director of IIT ISM (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

“The slum was only three or four kilometres away from the IIT campus, but the difference between the two worlds was shocking,” he remarked, recalling how the area lacked even basic facilities like electricity and water, while many children had no access to education at all. “It felt like two Indias existing next to each other.”

An IIT Kanpur graduate himself, with a background in data science, Shekhar had spent years pitching larger-budget projects in India and the US before deciding to independently produce his own films. Shekhar has worked on several projects, including the comedy-drama The Fragrance Thief (2015), the short film A Sari For Pallavi (2019), and the documentary Farmers For America (2020), which explores the agricultural crisis in the US, among others. Nukkad Naatak is also not his and Molshri’s first collaboration; the duo previously worked together on the short film Scenes From A Pandemic (2024).

The journey of Nukkad Naatak, however, was far from easy. The entire process, from writing the script in 2022 to the film’s release in 2026, took four years; funding was one of the biggest challenges throughout. “We were constantly raising money,” he said. “It was never like all the money came together at once. We would get some funds, start shooting, run out of money, then raise more for editing, music or film festival travel.”

