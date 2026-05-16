Dig in this summer

Imagine a quiet escape from the scorching summer heat in a place that captures the warmth of tropical weather like a breeze. Diggin's, across all its café outlets, offers a specially curated summer menu in a European-café ambience. TMS visited its Connaught Place outlet where dim, warm lights, soft music and a healthy palette of the special summer menu is being served up.

Avocado and mango make an appearance in almost every category of the menu — be it appetiser or dessert. A perfect start of the experience was avocado and English cucumber chilled soup blended in yoghurt with a tinge of mint. It prioritises cooling flavours and clean textures over richness. The cafe’s attempt to keep things minimal works in its favour here.

The avocado makes its second appearance in the feta crostini. Here, smashed avocado paired with feta and pomegranate on toasted sourdough promises a balance of creaminess, saltiness and crunch. More than the taste, the plate looked like the colours of spring served on a white canvas. Use of flowers in the presentation seemed to be the chef's speciality.