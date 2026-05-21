Within the circle

The flux

Akash Pakshi, an architect, has been in Shiva’s studio for ten years. He arrived as a student and never really left. Capoeira, he says, gave him something no gym ever had: friendships across generations and a community that ignored status outside the roda.

But even inside the roda, hierarchies quietly exist. Advanced students move with an ease beginners struggle to imitate, and not everyone stays long enough to understand the slower philosophy beneath the acrobatics. Some arrive chasing flips they saw online and disappear within weeks when repetition replaces spectacle.

“It’s a culture of movement within a box,” Pakshi says. “A way to express your body that you can’t find anywhere else.”

He once trained for hours daily until an injury reduced practice to an hour. He says this like someone describing an old friendship that has changed shape rather than disappeared.

The practice remains fragile in India. Capoeira has no universal governing body, allowing inexperienced performers to market themselves as instructors after minimal training. Shiva believes many social media reels misrepresent Capoeira, turning it into a spectacle rather than discipline. “People see one flip online and think that’s Capoeira,” he says. “But the art takes years. Patience is the hardest part. He also describes teaching for a long time as lonely and misses being a student, constantly learning new things.

That tension sits at the centre of the art in Delhi. Capoeira asks for surrender in a city obsessed with speed and outcomes. There are no medals hanging on the studio walls, no promises of transformation in 30 days. Only repetition, rhythm, and the trust built when two people choose to express each other in a non-contact way

A decade on, Capoeira is not as popular as Zumba or a Bollywood workout; it still exists on the edges of Delhi’s fitness and dance culture. Shahpur Jat’s rents, meanwhile, keep climbing. Many come expecting aggression and leave confused by the music, the language, and the slowness required to learn properly.

Still, every evening, the roda opens, the berimbau starts with a twang. Students clap in rhythm. Portuguese lyrics bounce off studio walls in a city far removed from the plantations where the art began centuries ago. Outside, traffic squeezes through Shahpur Jat’s narrow lanes while café music spills into the night. Yet somehow the circle still holds.

By the end of class, the music softens into conversation. Students pack their bags while absentmindedly humming songs they barely understood when they first arrived. Shiva places the berimbau carefully against the wall. The gourd is still warm.