WFI policy 'exclusionary': Delhi HC lets Vinesh Phogat appear for Asian Games selections trials

The Delhi High Court on Saturday allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials, observing the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) policy was "clearly exclusionary" as it failed to account for an athlete of her stature.

The court said the policy lacked the discretion to accommodate Phogat, who was returning from a maternity break.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present.

"The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05. 2026," the court said in its order passed on May 22 and uploaded on its website on Saturday.

"The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave," it stated.

The court also took exception to the WFI terming Phogat's disqualification in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games "national embarrassment" in the show-cause notice, stating that such a statement is "deplorable", "ex-facie misconceived" and "ought to have been avoided".

"Such observations are retrograde and show the mala-fide intent of Respondent No. 1 by being vindictive against the appellant," it asserted.