The Dimming of the Gold dream

For 27-year-old Priya Malhotra of south Delhi, her wedding was supposed to be one of the major milestones in her life. She had it all planned to the last detail, which, of course, included the giving, gifting and receiving of gold—without it, no Indian wedding is deemed complete. But the ceremony, scheduled for the end of May, was postponed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 15% import duty on gold in a bid to save the depreciating rupee, pushing prices past ₹75,000 per 10 grams.

"It's not about the money alone. Gold is not merely jewellery; it is inextricably tied to a family’s prestige, wealth, status,” Malhotra says.

Across India's ₹5-lakh-crore jewellery market — the world's second-largest consumer of gold — a 15% import duty is doing what years of financial literacy campaigns never could: making people hesitate before buying gold. Add to that the public appeal for austerity by the Prime Minister, asking citizens to cut gold imports to ease pressure on the current account deficit, it is a moment that is simultaneously economic policy and cultural disruption.

The response to the appeal

At GIVA's silver and gold store in Laxmi Nagar, the absence of customers shows the effects of the slump. Manager Pankaj Singh doesn't need a spreadsheet to confirm this.

"Footfall is down 50%. Since the tax went to 15%, quite a few of our customers have stopped buying gold."

He is candid about the reasons. "Some sections of the population have taken PM Modi's appeal, to not buy gold, quite seriously," he says. "Over the past weeks, the quantity of gold sold has reduced." GIVA sources its gold from Gujarat and Karnataka, and the extra GST layered on import duty has squeezed margins across the chain and is passed on to the customers.