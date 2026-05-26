Much. More. Maximal.

If you have been scrolling a little too much lately, you may have noticed people rediscovering a love for details — for speckled terrazzo flooring, intricately crafted metal grills, and ornate decorative doors. The shift is visible in fashion too, with chic early 2000s-inspired kurtis, boldly printed T-shirts, layered accessories, and shimmery makeup making a comeback. These trends together point to one thing: maximalism is back. However, for many creatives and designers in India, maximalism is more than just an aesthetic; it is a way of expressing identity, personality, and emotion more freely.

Textile designer Param Sahib, known for his vibrant use of colours comprising sunny yellows and neon greens to bright oranges and heavily brocaded outfits, says colours used maximally help him show his queer identity more genuinely. “I’ve always believed God is in the detail,” he says. “And that has been my motto, in clothes, my style and my brand.” To those hesitant about embracing maximalism or expressing themselves too boldly, Sahib has some advice: “Learn the art of ‘method to madness’ — and go have fun.”

Response to the sleek and the seamless

Content creator and design graduate Prachi Popat says maximalism is basically allowing people to “go all out with the things they love around them, whether it is jewellery, clothing, or their homes.” She believes its current revival is related to nostalgia. She points to the visual culture of the early 2000s — filled with bright clothing, flashy magazines, colourful interiors, and playful fashion — after years of muted minimalist aesthetics dominating design globally.

“In the last 10-15 years, everything became sleek and seamless,” she notes. “With white walls, minimal logos, and hidden lighting, there was this idea that good design had to look clean and neutral.” However, “now people want personality again”, embracing abundance and a sense of freedom without restraint.

She credits the pandemic for changing people’s perception of their homes. “During COVID-19, people were suddenly spending all their time indoors. They started personalising their spaces more, adding colours and little corners that reflected them.”

“When people wear colours they personally enjoy, it improves self-expression and confidence,” says clinical psychologist Dr Ashima Srivastava. “Fashion becomes part of identity.”