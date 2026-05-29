Horizons of memory

A solo exhibition by artist Ashish Kushwaha exploring themes of ecology, nature, and memory is currently on view at Palette Art Gallery. Titled 'Where the Sky Remembers', the exhibition features recent works by the artist, in watercolour on paper and acrylic on canvas; it will remain on view till May 29.

Born in a farming family in Chhattisgarh in 1987, Kushwaha’s practice is influenced by his connection with the land. He studied painting at Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya in Khairagarh, and also spent time at Bhopal's Bharat Bhavan —the cultural centre founded by Indian painter J. Swaminathan — where his works began to garner attention.

The exhibition presents sweeping landscapes full of distant mountain ranges, water bodies and vast skies illuminated by dusk tones or constellations. Human figures rarely appear in the paintings, however, subtle traces such as huts, boats and vehicles hint at human presence within these environments. Through these details, Kushwaha reflects on rapid urbanisation and the exploitation of natural resources, while emphasising the fragility of human intervention in nature.

Animals also occupy a major place in his compositions, appearing as equal inhabitants within the ecosystems. The works encourage viewers to reconsider their relationship with the environment and recognise nature as a living, interconnected space.

Travel across the Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir has further shaped Kushwaha’s works. His acrylic paintings, in particular, employ bright colours including saturated blues, luminous pinks and electric greens, creating dreamlike landscapes.