Too many cockroaches this summer!

The internet's latest satirical sensation, the Cockroach Janta Party, has emerged as Delhi's unofficial summer cause. An Instagram post by Delhi-based page 'thedelhipedia', captures the mood, promoting "stationary literary escapes" at air-conditioned cafés and bookstores. The post declares the party's manifesto as "No dhoop, no energy and absolute immunity to the Delhi summer," urging residents to spend entire afternoons under AC vents with a single iced coffee.

The CJP trend, fuelled by Gen Z humour, uses mock political language, campaign slogans and "survival strategies" to reflect Delhiites' frustration with the relentless heatwave. Memes portraying laziness as resistance and indoor hiding spots as "party offices" have flooded social media platforms in recent weeks.

Beyond the humour, the backlash to the Chief Justice of India's comparison of 'unemployed' young Indians to 'cockroaches', has taken various forms — from Delhiites using satire to cope with climate fatigue, rising temperatures and the exhaustion of urban life. "The Cockroach Janta Party reflects how internet culture functions today, where memes, satire and political humour spread rapidly online," says Aryan Anurag, co-founder of Binge Labs, a social media company. "Its virality came from speaking the language of the internet — irony and reclaiming insults — but online engagement rarely translates into sustained real-world political mobilisation."

Students' online-offline protest

Students of various colleges of Delhi University have come up with their own Cockroach pages. Vismay Tyagi of Hindu College, who runs a similar page has developed a manifesto to raise university issues — 'No party on the campus works for progress and welfare', and 'We were tired of their fake promises', among others. Fellow students on campus are willing to join his party which indicates greater commitment than a meme-driven social media campaign. Tyagi says: "In a few months, we will set up our students' unit in every college." Followers claim that they are "tired of the orthodox caste-and-Hindutva or social democratic groupism" they see in university culture and want "real solutions" like Metro ticket concessions or better infrastructure in classrooms and universities. "Politics hasn't helped solve these no matter who was in power," they say.

While students are divided about the 'movement', they believe that even if it does not lead to a socio-political outcome, it cannot be ignored — the questions it has triggered are important. "I don't follow the CJP or actively support it, but I do regularly come across its updates online, I understand why many young people are engaging with it. For me, the trend is more about the current frustration that youth, especially in Delhi-NCR, are dealing with. They are responding with political humour," says Meghna Nag, a law student of Amity University.

Joining the bandwagon

Delhi-based social media pages, too, have hopped onto the trend to air their dissatisfaction with the current social systems. Enroute Indian History (EIH), a group that puts up heritage content, has put together a manifesto calling for change. Its founder, Anoushka Jain says: "Although all viral trends give the page a good reach, this was deeply personal — proper washrooms at heritage sites, graffiti art on walls that date back to god knows when, women's safety, night tourism, access to the monuments after sunset — are real concerns. These are real problems that need to move beyond the memes." Hopping onto the trend at least gives visibility to the problems mentioned point-wise in her manifesto.

The campaign has had a multiplying effect, literally like the number of cockroaches in summer. Umang Bafna, a PR professional, explains the role of an algorithm that caters to the virality effect. He said, "Algorithms play a major role because social media platforms push content that creates engagement quickly. Satirical political content spreads fast because people react emotionally to it, whether through humour, agreement, or disagreement."

Students, young employees who belong to the age of social media, say that accountability and public conversations are important, even if it's through parody pages or memes.