Delhi police bursts counterfeit coin manufacturing racket; four held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged counterfeit coin manufacturing and supply racket with the arrest of four people, including the suspected kingpin.

Police recovered fake Rs 20 coins with a total face value of around Rs one lakh from a car near Mundka Industrial Area Metro Station, where a 45-year-old man was allegedly caught transporting the consignment for further circulation.

The accused have been identified as Paras Jain, a resident of Delhi, Upkar Luthra alias Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Punjab, Anurag Pal alias Lankesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Janardan Kumar Chaurasia alias Santosh, a resident of Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Harsh Indora said that they got a tip-off on September 8 that one Paras Jain would supply counterfeit Rs 20 coins near Mundka Industrial Area Metro Station. The accused was intercepted and counterfeit Rs 20 denomination coins having face value of around Rs one lakh recovered from his car.