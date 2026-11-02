Delhi High Court refuses to stay ban on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicle entry into capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the government decision to bar entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards into the national capital from November 1 to January 31.

The bench issued notice to the authorities concerned, asking them to file their reply by November 27, when the court will further hear the matter.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma refused to pass an “interim relief” at this stage on the petition by a Faridabad-based lawyer.

The Department of Environment and Forests on June 23 issued a notification banning entry of non-Delhi-registered pre-BS-VI vehicles into the capital for three months.

The petition, filed by Gurmukh Dass Kohli, claimed that Delhi needed a comprehensive plan, and “not a piecemeal or knee-jerk response that separates one car from an identical car, the petitioner's counsel asserted."

It claimed that the move was unsustainable as it restricts movement of citizens residing in the integrated National Capital Region, including advocates and litigants.