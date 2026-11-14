A Date with History

“We started with a more general inquiry around dates,” says Ali. “We studied how dates have been present in different communities across the country and mapped how they work with them, in different forms.”

One discovery challenged the familiar assumption that dates are largely imported. They are also commercially cultivated in India's Thar region, where farmers receive government support. Intrigued by the fruit's agricultural and cultural journeys, Ali and her collaborators travelled to Thar, visiting farms and speaking to growers.

Their research eventually found a distinctly Delhi-centred expression at Delhi Art Weekend. Turning the spotlight on chhuara, the exhibition explored how the dried fruit travelled from Sindh to Old Delhi, carried by trade and migration. Khari Baoli, one of the city's historic trading hubs, became central to the narrative.

Rather than relying on photographs and text, Ali brought these histories alive through objects and food. Brass tiffins from Shikarpur, Punjabi kaleeras, stone kharals and Delhi paan daans offered glimpses into the rituals and everyday lives associated with the fruit. Visitors could sample Kharek Samosa with date chutney, date pickle with matthi and Sindhi khoyo, or make their own chhuara-based mukhwas with spices, seeds and aromatics.