After Hours

The walks also create opportunities for friendships. Participants exchange numbers, make plans for future visits and sometimes arrange to travel together. Jain says registrations regularly come through social media, while the sight of large groups of women exploring monuments at night continues to surprise passers-by.

Safety remains an important consideration. Questions about parking, security personnel and the surroundings are factored into the planning of each walk. But Jain believes these concerns should not become reasons for women to miss out on experiencing their city.

“Monuments look incredibly beautiful at night. Why should women miss out on experiencing their own city?” she asks.

For Jain, the larger purpose goes beyond heritage tourism. It is about questioning why women's access to public spaces should be dictated by the setting sun. “Why should we have to go home as soon as it gets past 6 pm? Women should also have the freedom to explore their city after dark,” she says.