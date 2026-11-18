The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted an action taken report on various alleged offences that included conspiracy, fraud and deliberate voter suppression in a magisterial court in a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and others.

The report sought further time to probe the allegations against the CEC. The magistrate sought an action taken report after an advocate had earlier filed an application under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS seeking a magisterial court's order for registration of an FIR.

The report relates to allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation/deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons. The police document stated that the allegations raised in the complaint are extensive and involve various aspects of the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, functioning of the concerned authorities and alleged violations of statutory provisions.

So, the matter requires detailed verification and examination of the relevant records, documents and allegations to ascertain the facts and the role of the persons concerned, the report said. The advocate's plea had earlier claimed that on September 23, a written complaint was filed in the Parliament Street police station "highlighting grave cognisable offences" committed by the CEC, along with other officers and co-conspirators regarding "deliberate voter suppression, fraud, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust by public servants".

It stated that two election commissioners have objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to six decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge. The application also claimed that no action had been taken despite complaint and representations had been sent to police according to the provisions of law, resulting in "the further empowerment of the accused in their lawless actions".