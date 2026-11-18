A Special court in Delhi on Wednesday ordered framing of charges against 14 accused in the NEET UG paper leak case. Fast-track CBI court Judge at Rouse Avenue Court Ajay Gupta directed that the accused be produced before the court for formal framing of charges on November 21.

Charges will be framed for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act against the accused. Besides that, charges under Section 63 (copyright infringement) of the Copyright Act will also be framed against them. The court will start the trial on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the fast-track court for paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations. The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

The experts allegedly copied questions onto chits and marked paragraphs in NCERT books during the moderation process at the NTA centre, the chargesheet stated. According to CBI, this method was adopted to avoid leaving a digital trail while still giving candidates a significant advantage.

The investigators claimed that the leaks were motivated by financial gain and a desire to improve the success rates of tuition classes run by some of the accused. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in medical courses. The NTA cancelled the exam on May 12, which was held on May 3, amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.