The Tote Bag Takeover

For years, the tote bag was largely associated with utility, something to carry groceries and other everyday essentials. Today, it has become a familiar sight across Delhi’s colleges, cafés and streets, often customised with stickers, illustrations, quotes and personal touches.

For some, the appeal is practical. For others, it is about aesthetics. And for an increasing number of young people, the bag they carry has become another way of expressing who they are.

For Parul Rai, a final-year Journalism student at Delhi University, tote bags became part of her college wardrobe from her first year. She currently owns six, all of them gifted, and carries one to her internship. “It just styles better, and it's easy to carry,” she says, pointing to the space it offers without feeling as cumbersome as a handbag.

The shift is visible among her peers too. Rai says many students she knows moved towards tote bags after their fourth semester, partly because they realised they did not need to carry as much to college. The simplicity and ease of carrying them made the transition natural.