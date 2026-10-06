Once again in Muzaffarnagar: A conversation with Joe Sacco on his new book, 'The Once and Future Riot'

Making friends and enemies generally takes time, but sometimes recent animus can brush against older or gathering resentments and light a fire quickly. In 2013, in Muzaffarnagar, western Uttar Pradesh, a series of events—the stalking of a Jat girl by a Muslim youth, his stabbing by two of her cousins who were then killed, and the subsequent release of the accused due to perceptions of ruling-party patronage—was enough to tear to shreds the 50-year-old Jat-Muslim socio-economic interdependence that bound families in village after village across the region.

The over 20-day rampage led to 62 deaths, over 90 injured, and nearly 50,000 displaced. Meanwhile, the then Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government played ‘Nero’ as Muzaffarnagar burnt; and the Bharatiya Janata Party fanned the flames. According to a report by The Caravan, mahapanchayats initially called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union were taken over by the BJP and one of its MLAs was found to have posted a fake video on his Facebook page that supposedly showed the brutal killings of the two cousins.

Author of Palestine and many other graphic novels on sectarian conflicts around the world, graphic novelist Joe Sacco has just published a new book, The Once and Future Riot (Leftword), on the Muzaffarnagar riots.

He says it was another way to understand how democracy works in India, now a global player, and where violence is resorted to for electoral gains. With the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, which come in the wake of the rather controversial large-scale deletion of names from voter rolls nationwide, the book asks pertinent questions about electoral cynicism of the ruling elite at all levels – from local power centres such as the panchayats, to the police and the bureaucracy, and right up to the chief minister’s office – reflecting the actual equations of the communal power struggle.

Sacco credits local journalists for his navigation and understanding of the terrain. In the book, Muzaffarnagar’s version of the Wild West’s frontier justice in the days of the riot, the unfolding chaos and the way the administration doled out and withheld relief selectively, leaving some of its people in a permanent state of illegitimacy and drift, finds echoes in the recent "detect, delete, and deport" campaigns of disenfranchising citizens, being reported from elsewhere in India. And in other parts of the world. Excerpts from a conversation: