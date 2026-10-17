Kamal Mitra Chenoy's heart kept no accounts

When Kamal Chenoy was ten or eleven, he went with his mother, Shanta, to Connaught Place to help her choose a sari for her second wedding. She was drawn to one but thought it too bright and expensive, and turned to something plainer. “Come on, Mom,” he said. “Take the one you liked. After all, you only get married once.” The wit, the timing, the impudence and the tenderness were already in place. The boy in Connaught Place and the man I knew for fifty years were one and the same.

We met in 1976 and became close four years later, oddly enough, when we competed for the same post at the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Most people, myself included, expected Kamal to get it. Instead, it went to me, an unknown outsider who had not even studied at JNU. Rivalries of this kind usually leave a residue: resentment, a sense of injustice, a chill toward the winner. Kamal showed none of it. He warmly congratulated me and made me feel that it was I who truly deserved the post. That was the first thing he taught me: the art of losing with grace and dignity.

From then on, our regard for each other kept growing. Together, Kamal, Anu, Tani and I discovered that friendship, too, is an ethical accomplishment, sustained by generosity, candour, and joys and sorrows held in common.

We were very different personalities. I hate confrontation; he loved it. If someone attacked my friends or family, I imagine myself paralysed into inaction, offering passive defiance at best. Kamal, by contrast, would come out all guns blazing to teach the offender the lesson of his life. I often thought that together we covered the whole range of strategies, from passive resistance to active violence. It was always good to have him around: a shield, a protector, the one-man rescue team for our two families.

Children and dogs warmed to him instantly. They are the surest judges of character because they cannot be talked round or impressed by rank. They sensed in him what the rest of us learnt over time: frankness, an absence of cunning, a heart that kept no accounts.