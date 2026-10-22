DU to host 103rd convocation on November 20; Amit Shah to be the chief guest

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) will hold its 103rd convocation on November 20, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

The university will award degrees to 85,231 undergraduate and 7,235 postgraduate students, along with more than 400 PhD scholars.

The preparations for the convocation were reviewed at a meeting held on Thursday, according to the statement. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh will preside over the ceremony. In a first for the university, students will receive their degrees in the same year they complete their programmes.

The university has taken this decision to help students who need their degrees for higher studies abroad or employment opportunities. “Keeping students’ convenience in mind, the decision has been taken to award degrees in the same year they complete their programmes,” Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Apart from degrees, the university will award 163 gold medals, one silver medal and 34 prizes to students for their achievements. The 103rd convocation will recognize students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

The university said the same-year degree award initiative is intended to make it easier for graduates to pursue further studies and jobs without waiting for a later convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh reviewed the arrangements for the ceremony at a meeting attended by Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Culture Council chairperson and Public Relations Officer Anup Lathar, Dean of Academic Affairs K. Ratnabali, and coordinators of various committees and other university officials.