314-year-old pond where Mughal emperor camped may be revived for water conservation

NEW DELHI: A 314-year-old pond, about 11 km south of Delhi, where Mughal emperor Jahandar Shah, son of Bahadur Shah, camped during a battle for the throne in 1712, may soon be revived for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) planning to approach three government agencies to explore its restoration.

Known as ‘Kishan Das Talab’, the historic water body is believed to have occupied a low-lying stretch behind the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) campus, extending towards the Okhla Waste-to-Energy plant as per a research by the Heritage cell of MCD.

The MCD plans to share its survey findings with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), CRRI and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which owns land in the area, and seek their views on the possibility of restoring the pond.

Dr Aqil Ahmed, member secretary of the MCD Heritage Cell, has used historical accounts, old maps and present-day ground elevations to identify the possible location of the water body.

“The location was more than a convenient patch of open land. A large imperial camp needed water, fodder, space for troops and animals, and access to a major road. The pond's position outside the congested city, but close enough to reach it, made the surrounding landscape suitable for such an encampment,” Ahmed said.