Hygienic public toilets part of right to life, says Delhi HC, proposes surprise inspection by students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has proposed a surprise inspection of public toilets in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by a team of students of three social work colleges, saying that access to hygienic public toilets is part of the right to life.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin W Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma passed the order while hearing a 2023 public interest litigation by Jan Seva Welfare Society on the issues of improvement, maintenance, and hygiene of public toilets.

The bench called upon the principals of Delhi School of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia College of Social Work, and Aditi Mahavidyalaya to spare teams comprising both male and female students for the inspection.

“The students will prepare a report on the condition of the toilets, which would include photographs, and will be paid an honorarium,” the bench said in an order passed on October 16.

The bench said that despite efforts by the MCD to ensure hygiene and structural maintenance in its public toilets, “the results were not satisfactory”.