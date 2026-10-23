Jamia seals emergency gate near Ibn-e-Sina block with bricks after protest

NEW DELHI: Days after a large crowd of protesters broke open the Ibn Sina gate at Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration; the university administration was seen blocking another gate near the Old Library Reading Hall in the Ibn-e-Sina Block with bricks on Friday, further restricting movement across the campus.

The gate, opposite the Ibn-e-Sina Block, had traditionally served as an emergency passage and was used during periods of severe waterlogging inside the university campus following heavy rainfall. Its closure raised concerns over access to the area, particularly during the monsoon, when water accumulation often disrupts movement within the campus.

The move came amid heightened tensions on the university campus following student protests for the past 12 days. The administration has increasingly resorted to locking and barricading entry points, with the latest instance involving the use of bricks to seal the gate.

“The closure of a passage that has historically served an emergency purpose also raises questions about the arrangements in place to facilitate movement during waterlogging and other emergencies,” an alumnus posted this on social media.

It invited a lot of criticism from the students on social media who stated, “This is how you show that University is under tremendous fear.”