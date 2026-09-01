On, Available and Anxious

There was a time when being away meant switching off. You could step out with friends or make time for yourself without feeling the need to tell anyone. Today, even when we are not posting, we are still online — liking, replying, reposting, scrolling and watching.

For journalism student Rahul, social media has become difficult to step away from because of how quickly information travels online. “Social media has become one that really gets you that information right at that point,” he says. For those trying to build a professional identity online, he believes the pressure is even greater. “Sometimes there are some things where you just don't want to tell everything, but you have to because you have a brand to build,” he says.

The 30-degree version

Being online does not always mean actively posting. Even when a person is not putting up a story, they may still be liking posts, replying to stories or reposting content. Rahul describes social media as a space where people carefully select which parts of their lives others get to see.

“You can just remove those things and put out a story... you just want the people to see the 30 degrees,” he says, contrasting it with the “360” of real life. Even when his room is messy, Rahul says he can simply frame a well-decorated wall for his Instagram story. “I will just put out a story of how beautifully it is decorated and get 20-50 likes,” he says.

Anushka Gupta, a PR professional in Mumbai, believes influencer culture has led to this pressure. With influencers constantly sharing their lives online, younger users and budding creators can feel compelled to do the same. “They feel the constant urge to post their lives online to get validation from people,” she says.