Behind the Gaurav Gupta magic at Delhi's Treasury of Trousseau

Just last week, DLF Emporio hosted the 2026 edition of Treasury of Trousseau bringing together designers and luxury labels ahead of the festive season. The three-day showcase featured couture presentations, new collection launches, designer interactions and curated displays.

Designer Gaurav Gupta made his debut at the event with his globally celebrated evening wear collection. His latest Fall ’26 collection is the perfect mood board to plan an autumn festive brunch or cocktail party.

Glamour with an edge

At the intersection of fashion and art, Gupta has built a design language that is instantly recognisable—sculptural, fluid and often unexpected. The collection featured statement evening pieces, from structured tops and sculptural skirts to dramatic gowns.

Playing with volume, movement and the illusion of weightlessness, the designs reflected Gupta’s interest in transforming the traditional idea of glamour into something more experimental. The result was occasion wear that felt theatrical without losing its connection to couture craftsmanship. Every collection began with an emotion before it became a silhouette.

Gupta said, "For Fall ’26, I found myself revisiting the archive, not to recreate the past, but to understand how those sculptural ideas could evolve for today. We looked at our signature language of fluid drapes, frozen movement and sculptural construction, and reinterpreted it through a sharper, more tailored lens."

Talking about the process, he said it is deeply collaborative within the atelier. “We sketch, sculpt directly on the mannequin, create multiple toiles (a prototype version of a garment sewn using inexpensive fabric) and constantly refine proportions until the garment feels alive. By the time it reaches its final form, it has gone through layers of experimentation where craftsmanship and intuition meet.”