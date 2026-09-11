Behind the Gaurav Gupta magic at Delhi's Treasury of Trousseau

Just last week, DLF Emporio hosted the 2026 edition of Treasury of Trousseau bringing together designers and luxury labels ahead of the festive season. The three-day showcase featured couture presentations, new collection launches, designer interactions and curated displays.
Designer Gaurav Gupta made his debut at the event with his globally celebrated evening wear collection. His latest Fall ’26 collection is the perfect mood board to plan an autumn festive brunch or cocktail party.
Glamour with an edge
At the intersection of fashion and art, Gupta has built a design language that is instantly recognisable—sculptural, fluid and often unexpected. The collection featured statement evening pieces, from structured tops and sculptural skirts to dramatic gowns.
Playing with volume, movement and the illusion of weightlessness, the designs reflected Gupta’s interest in transforming the traditional idea of glamour into something more experimental. The result was occasion wear that felt theatrical without losing its connection to couture craftsmanship. Every collection began with an emotion before it became a silhouette.
Gupta said, "For Fall ’26, I found myself revisiting the archive, not to recreate the past, but to understand how those sculptural ideas could evolve for today. We looked at our signature language of fluid drapes, frozen movement and sculptural construction, and reinterpreted it through a sharper, more tailored lens."
Talking about the process, he said it is deeply collaborative within the atelier. “We sketch, sculpt directly on the mannequin, create multiple toiles (a prototype version of a garment sewn using inexpensive fabric) and constantly refine proportions until the garment feels alive. By the time it reaches its final form, it has gone through layers of experimentation where craftsmanship and intuition meet.”
A contemporary sensibility
His work approaches clothing as an expression of form and movement, bringing a contemporary sensibility to occasion dressing. That perspective took centre stage at the event where the designer presented a collection created with the festive and wedding season in mind.
Colour became a way of expressing depth rather than brightness this season. The designer was drawn to midnight blues, deep plum and black, colours that carry mystery and emotion while allowing the sculptural forms to take centre stage.
Sequins became particularly important because they weren’t used simply for glamour. "We wanted them to behave like liquid light, catching movement and transforming the garments as the wearer moves," said Gupta.
On the global map
Gupta’s work has increasingly found an audience beyond India. His collections are stocked by international luxury retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Harrods, Printemps, Harvey Nichols and Alothman, with the brand’s presence extending across London, New York, Texas, Kuwait, Bahrain and Europe.
His designs have also become familiar on global red carpets and stages, worn by personalities including Nicole Scherzinger, Joey King, Rihanna and Paris Hilton. This crossover between fashion, celebrity and popular culture has helped establish Gupta as part of a new generation of Indian designers with an international outlook.
At Treasury of Trousseau, his collection offered another take on festive dressing—one where Indian couture met a global design vocabulary, and traditional occasion wear was approached through a distinctly modern lens.
Other stars
The event brought together a wider mix of designers and luxury names across its three-day programme. Patine, Tarun Tahiliani, Arpita Mehta, Krèsha Bajaj, Ranna Gill, Dabiri and Namrata Joshipura presented new collections and festive edits, while Falguni Shane Peacock showcased The Maharani Edit, and Anushree Reddy introduced Virah and Rose Archive. Baccarat put on display its bold pieces, like 'The Elephant Vase', that revisited the celebrated Elephant Liquor Cabinet, which was awarded the gold medal at the 1878 Paris World’s Fair.
Satya Paul presented Untamed, its Festive 2026 collection. Ensemble featured Pankaj S Heritage’s bridal and wedding designs, while Ensemble Prêt presented Amit Hansraj of Inca’s festive collection. Outhouse added a personalised jewellery experience, alongside pop-ups, designer interactions and special launches across DLF Emporio.