The Ultimate Cantonese Lunch…at Shangri-La Eros' Shang Palace

You can take a man out of Guangdong but guess you can’t take Guangdong out of a man. In Delhi, for an exclusive culinary residency at award-winning Shang Palace, Shangri-La Eros, Chef Luo Ming Hui, who has grown up in Canton, Guangdong, crafted a meal with a decidedly Cantonese bias. Customers were certainly not complaining.

The excellence of the Wok-Fried Lobster Cheese with E-Fu Noodles on the plate was proof enough. Butter and cheese were used generously, but with discretion: the lobster made a good impression, and was duly mopped up with the noodles.

The dim sums, both the vegetarian – we tried the one with endamame – and the non-vegetarian – the seabass and chenpi (tangerine peel) dumpling – were another example of the menu playing to the chef’s strengths.

Chef Hui’s career spans some of the region’s most respected Chinese kitchens, beginning in Shenzhen where he was part of the pre- and post-opening team at Shang Garden Chinese Restaurant at Shangri-La, Futian. During this formative chapter, he led the dim sum section while training teams in their preparations, building the technical foundation that would come to define his cooking style.

From September 9 to September 13, guests can experience Chef Hui’s signature interpretation of Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine at both lunch and dinner. The residency features a specially curated set menu alongside an a la carte selection, offering diners the opportunity to discover his distinctive culinary style through a considered selection of regional classics and contemporary interpretations.