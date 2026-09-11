The Ultimate Cantonese Lunch…at Shangri-La Eros' Shang Palace

You can take a man out of Guangdong but guess you can’t take Guangdong out of a man. In Delhi, for an exclusive culinary residency at award-winning Shang Palace, Shangri-La Eros, Chef Luo Ming Hui, who has grown up in Canton, Guangdong, crafted a meal with a decidedly Cantonese bias. Customers were certainly not complaining.
The excellence of the Wok-Fried Lobster Cheese with E-Fu Noodles on the plate was proof enough. Butter and cheese were used generously, but with discretion: the lobster made a good impression, and was duly mopped up with the noodles.
The dim sums, both the vegetarian – we tried the one with endamame – and the non-vegetarian – the seabass and chenpi (tangerine peel) dumpling – were another example of the menu playing to the chef’s strengths.
Chef Hui’s career spans some of the region’s most respected Chinese kitchens, beginning in Shenzhen where he was part of the pre- and post-opening team at Shang Garden Chinese Restaurant at Shangri-La, Futian. During this formative chapter, he led the dim sum section while training teams in their preparations, building the technical foundation that would come to define his cooking style.
From September 9 to September 13, guests can experience Chef Hui’s signature interpretation of Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine at both lunch and dinner. The residency features a specially curated set menu alongside an a la carte selection, offering diners the opportunity to discover his distinctive culinary style through a considered selection of regional classics and contemporary interpretations.
Chef Hui’s extensive international experience also comes in handy in the Sichuan dishes. The Cantonese-Sichuan balance is reflected throughout the menu. Beginning with the soups -- the Dried Scallop Chicken Soup and the Chrysanthemum Tofu Broth -- it continues all the way down to the dumplings, though one wishes the tasting had menu included traditional duck pancakes rather than duck slivers with a fried crust. Also, a little less salt on the Sichuan Pork would have been better.
The mains showcased the depth and precision of Cantonese wok cooking, with highlights including the Sizzling Chicken Clay Pot. The selection continues with Wok-Fried Kung-Pao King Oyster Mushroom and Eggplant Tofu Clay Pot, offering a balance of bold flavours, textures and classic Chinese cooking techniques. The Mango Soup rounded up an overall excellent meal.
The curated set menu is priced at Rs 5,500 plus taxes, with the full à la carte selection available alongside. The special menu is available for lunch and dinner. For reservations, guests may call +91 11 4119 1040, or email shangpalace.slnd@shangri-la.com