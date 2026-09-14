Uphaar fire incident case: Delhi HC asks Ansals to file submission within a week

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal to file their submissions within a week in support of their application challenging their conviction for allegedly tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the Ansals to file their written submissions within a week.

The judge further asked the counsel for the State to prepare a convenient compilation of documents on behalf of all the parties and place it before the court in two weeks.

He said the matter will further be heard on October 15, adding that no adjournment will be granted.

The court is hearing appeals filed by the Ansal brothers challenging their punishment, apart from the pleas of the Delhi Police and Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) for enhancement of the punishment.

While the prosecution has said the first appellate court, while upholding the conviction by a magisterial court, reduced the sentence imposed on the accused persons on "perverse reasoning", the AVUT, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, has submitted that the district judge failed to consider that the offence of tampering was extremely serious in nature as it affected the entire criminal justice system.

According to the prosecution, the convicts tampered with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

The chargesheet alleged that the tampered documents include a police memo with details of recoveries immediately after the incident, Delhi Fire Service records about the repair of the transformer installed inside Uphaar, minutes of managing director's meetings, and four cheques.

The magisterial court on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail terms to the real estate barons after finding them guilty.

The sessions court, however, modified the magisterial court's order on July 19, 2022, and ordered the release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal, former court staff Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Ansal's then employee P P Batra from the jail term they had already undergone since November 8, 2021.

It, however, upheld the fine of Rs 2.25 crore each imposed by the magisterial court on the Ansals and Rs 3 lakh each on the other two.

Pleas of Sharma and Batra against the punishment are also pending for hearing.