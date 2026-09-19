Gibran is not all right... Mohsin Khan's first novel, Allah Miyan's Workshop, introduces a Dickensian boy hero

“Why did Allah Miyan who made the hen make the cat?” he asks his Hafijji after a cat snatches their hen away. And “if there was a cat, what need for other [birds of prey] like crows?”

“Allah Miyan, who surely knew that children feel cold bathing in winters…why did he keep Fridays in winters?” Or, could he not have made them warmer, he mutters, as he speeds up his bucket bath on a Friday morning so as not to be late for namaz.

“When everything happens by Allah’s will, then why did He get Abba to make a lopsided stool for you?” he asks his mother when, after his father’s carpentry, the stools are apportioned: his father keeps the best one, and his mother, the one with the defect.

All through the novel, Gibran asks questions and waits for answers. His elders promote a path of less questioning and passivity. The only exception is his Chachajaan, the well-educated family rebel and his father’s elder brother who takes the children in, despite his wife’s disapproval.

“Gibran is a madrassa student, and the household he has grown up in is strictly religious. So, everything he hears about faith settles deep in him. But, at the same time, an ordinary child's natural curiosity keeps pushing him towards questions that run against what home and society expect of him. The novel is really the story of that struggle. The reason why he asks so many questions is that the responses he gets from society, gives birth to contradictions in his mind,” says Khan in a telephone interview from London.

Showing the mirror

Allah Miyan’s… storytelling is nuanced and taut. It releases its pleasure slowly, moves deeply and connects the events of the novel to the present. This unsentimental tale brings to the fore how children fare when a parent is deemed suspect by the state, and their ostracisation by close relatives and neighbours that follows such news.

Khan shows Gibran demonstrating unnatural restraint in his changed circumstances. For instance, he waits for his cousins to cry first when Chachajaan’s dog Qitmir dies of grief after Chachajaan's demise as he feels it wouldn’t be right to show his emotions for a dog that isn't his, in a home where he doesn’t feel welcome after his uncle’s passing. The novel, however, holds out hope that human kindness can reside in unforeseen corners — it is Hafijji, surprisingly, where Gibran finds another short-lived refuge, when his aunt throws him out of the house.

To the calamities that pile up in the novel, the author drops another ticking bomb. Turns out the children’s mother is Pakistani. Why was this necessary? Couldn’t she have been from Barabanki, one asks the author.

“Would you have paused had she been from Barabanki?” he asks. “All that is placed in the novel is from the air…. Indian Muslims are told to go to Pakistan… For years they have had to live with the fact that the two countries won’t mend their ties even though the relationship is so many years old. The reference makes the novel’s canvas big….”