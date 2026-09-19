When Kings are Nobodies

What isn’t political? Art has always been a platform for discussion, debate, and dissent. Tagore's iconic play Raktakarabi, set between two world wars, is being staged by director Shomik Ray on Sunday, with the same intent — to spotlight current events, especially those in power. Tagore, a well-known reviser of his own works, penned 11 distinct drafts, reshaping characters, tone, and overall structure. The play will be staged at the National School of Drama on Sunday, 6.30 pm onwards.

"Everybody thinks it's only a symbolic play, but it's not. Tagore wrote in the foreword that it's a "shottomulok natok" (based on a true events). He wrote it when capitalism was rearing its head, industrialisation had taken off, and the world was engulfed by war,” says the director.

The play is set in a world ruled by a king who forces his people to mine for gold. One of the main characters is Nandini, who opposes the oppressive regime and demands freedom for the imprisoned rebel Ranjan, the man she loves, and other miners. Nandini forces a change of heart in the king; at the end of the play, he joins the workers in revolt.

Raktakarabi, says Ray, has characters similar to our lives. Its text is contemporary, says the director who heads the city-based theatre group Shapno Ekhon. The group has been staging socio-political plays for 17 years.