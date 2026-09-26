Out for a jaunt in Connaught Place, go with the Tyde

When you go for a meal at Tyde, at The Park, pioneers among luxury boutique hotels in India, don’t go with preconceived notions, wait to be surprised. The food here follows the rhythm of water - fluid, adaptive, and borderless. It draws from memory, absorbs influence, and returns in new form. Designed for shifting moods and moments, the menu flows from familiarity to discovery across the day.
A honest confession, we didn’t begin well. The quality of the salmon in the salmon sushi could have been much better, especially given the competition in the neighbourhood, but Tyde made up with the dishes it served up in the course of the meal.
Rooted in Old Delhi’s slow-cooked depth and South India’s layered spice traditions. Nalli Nihari was rich and long-simmered, Bhatti Murg had a distinctive smoky mouth feel, while the Chettinad Butternut Squash with kaffir lime velouté balanced heat with restraint.
Pan-Asian plates reinterpret comforted and familiarity. Wet-Brined Duck was crisp and balanced, but my vote goes to the Black Cod Moilee which fused coastal Kerala flavours with delicate fish. The spices used in the cod recipe - kasundi, panch phoran, fenugreek – was an interesting and flavourful interpretation of the classic moilee.
Desserts stayed playful yet polished. The Maple & Pecan Nut Til Gud Chikki Ice Cream on the menu evoked a sense of nostalgia and was delicious. The four signature cocktails were unambiguous, textured, and just something you can take a sip of and walk out into a Delhi afternoon or after a heavy lunch or a Delhi night.
At Tyde, dining flows through the day - layered, evolving, and designed to linger.
Prices: Breakfast buffet, Rs 1,500+ , Lunch buffet Rs 2,500+, Meal for Two (without alcohol) approx. Rs 4,000+, Meal for Two (with alcohol) approx. Rs 6,000+