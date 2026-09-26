Out for a jaunt in Connaught Place, go with the Tyde

Rooted in Old Delhi’s slow-cooked depth and South India’s layered spice traditions. Nalli Nihari was rich and long-simmered, Bhatti Murg had a distinctive smoky mouth feel, while the Chettinad Butternut Squash with kaffir lime velouté balanced heat with restraint.

Pan-Asian plates reinterpret comforted and familiarity. Wet-Brined Duck was crisp and balanced, but my vote goes to the Black Cod Moilee which fused coastal Kerala flavours with delicate fish. The spices used in the cod recipe - kasundi, panch phoran, fenugreek – was an interesting and flavourful interpretation of the classic moilee.

Desserts stayed playful yet polished. The Maple & Pecan Nut Til Gud Chikki Ice Cream on the menu evoked a sense of nostalgia and was delicious. The four signature cocktails were unambiguous, textured, and just something you can take a sip of and walk out into a Delhi afternoon or after a heavy lunch or a Delhi night.

At Tyde, dining flows through the day - layered, evolving, and designed to linger.

Prices: Breakfast buffet, Rs 1,500+ , Lunch buffet Rs 2,500+, Meal for Two (without alcohol) approx. Rs 4,000+, Meal for Two (with alcohol) approx. Rs 6,000+