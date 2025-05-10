Mother's Day 2025: Date, History, Significance and How It’s Celebrated

Date of Mother's Day 2025:

In 2025, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 11. It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in many countries, including the United States, India, Australia, and several parts of Europe.

History of Mother’s Day

The modern version of Mother's Day finds its roots in early 20th-century America. It was championed by Anna Jarvis, who held the first official celebration in 1908 in West Virginia to honor her late mother and recognize the sacrifices that mothers make for their children. Inspired by her efforts, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day in 1914.

However, long before the modern observance, ancient cultures also had traditions dedicated to maternal figures. The Greeks worshipped Rhea, the mother of gods, while the Romans celebrated Hilaria, a spring festival in honor of Cybele, their mother goddess. In England, "Mothering Sunday" was observed as early as the 16th century as a religious occasion, eventually evolving into a secular celebration.