At a glance: Inside JEE Advanced 2026

Admissions to various undergraduate courses across 23 IITs are conducted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main BE/BTech paper and secure a rank within the top 2.50 lakh are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

IIT Roorkee, organiser of JEE Advanced 2026, has announced that the online written examination will be held on May 17. Eligible candidates can register online from April 23 to May 2. Aspirants must upload Class X and Class XII marksheets, along with other documents, to complete the registration process.

The examination consists of two question papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours. Candidates must appear for both papers. Each paper has three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The examination is conducted for a total of 360 marks, with each paper carrying 180 marks.

Candidates aspiring to join the BArch programme offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee, must also pass the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The registration window for AAT will be open from June 1 to 2, 2026. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on June 4, 2026.