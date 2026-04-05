More students are launching ventures, with mixed results

Nura Fathima, now 19, began her baking venture in Class 8 and soon found that paid orders brought a lot of pressure. “It started as curiosity, but once people began ordering, I had to think about pricing, timing, packaging, and delivery. It stopped feeling casual very quickly,” she says.

That pattern runs through other student ventures too, especially when college schedules and client expectations collide. Preksha Agarwal, a third-year BCom student and founder of Minaraa, a wellness venture, says the real test is maintaining reliability as a brand alongside everyday college work. “If schedules clash or you are not prepared, people notice. I learnt very early that discipline is what keeps a service alive,” she says.

Tiya Agarwal, another third-year BCom student who runs a personalised gifting brand, says the work teaches students how professional life actually functions. “You are dealing with clients, deadlines, content, pricing, and follow-ups,” she says, emphasising that the experience teaches professionalism in a way classrooms usually do not.