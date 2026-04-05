Outside The Boundary

For Shebani Bhaskar, international cricketer and commentator, sport as a career once only meant pushing through bruises and bad days, a daily contest of form, fitness, and survival. “As players, the focus is naturally on staying in the game. It was only later that I realised there were serious roles in analysis, training, and support work,” she says, while cautioning, “As players, the focus is naturally on staying in the game. It was only later that I realised there were serious roles in analysis, training, and support work."

As teams, leagues, and broadcasters grow more structured, they create room for people who can contribute to performance, preparation, and presentation, even if they never play professionally. This has redrawn the arc of a player’s career. Bhaskar’s path shows how work can continue after stepping away from the pitch. She moved from cricket into commentary, while building academic depth in communication and IT, earning two master’s degrees. She is now considering software ideas for the game she knows best, a reminder that range can matter as much as passion.